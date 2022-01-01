Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Gap Down to $29.63

Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.63, but opened at $28.98. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares last traded at $28.94, with a volume of 369 shares.

The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLK. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 103.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 81.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

