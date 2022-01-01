Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,943,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,947 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $279,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 346.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Shares of PM opened at $95.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

