Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Cut by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,668,000 after buying an additional 16,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 264,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,787 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX stock opened at $72.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day moving average of $75.19. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -320.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.47.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

