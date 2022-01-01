Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Shares of PDM opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

