Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Robert Disbrow Purchases 50,000 Shares

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,866,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,397,885.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,000.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Robert Disbrow acquired 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Robert Disbrow acquired 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Robert Disbrow acquired 193,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,816.40.

On Friday, November 5th, Robert Disbrow acquired 4,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,330.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Robert Disbrow bought 27,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$20,625.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

Shares of PNE opened at C$0.68 on Friday. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.21 and a 12 month high of C$0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. The firm has a market cap of C$230.28 million and a PE ratio of -75.56.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

About Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

