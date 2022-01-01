Pinkcoin Trading Up 63.2% Over Last Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 63.2% higher against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $388.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.20 or 0.00289607 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00010367 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00011433 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003427 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00017129 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 458,903,199 coins and its circulating supply is 433,642,763 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.