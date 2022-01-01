Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piper Jaffray Companies is a focused securities firm dedicated to delivering superior financial advice, investment products and transaction execution within selected sectors of the financial services marketplace. They operate through two primary revenue-generating segments: Capital Markets and Private Client Services. Investment Research, an independent group reporting to the CEO, supports clients of both segments. The firm serves corporations, government and non-profit entities, and institutional investors on a national basis. “

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PIPR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.80.

PIPR opened at $178.51 on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $90.84 and a twelve month high of $193.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.10 and a 200-day moving average of $149.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $448,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the second quarter valued at about $10,045,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 70,620 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at about $9,524,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 16.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,793,000 after purchasing an additional 59,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,955,000 after purchasing an additional 46,961 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.