Pirate Chain Market Cap Achieves $201.42 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00002246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $201.42 million and $666,233.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.81 or 0.00314091 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00133241 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00086713 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003555 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 189,256,473 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.