PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PJT Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

PJT opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.94. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average is $77.54.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.82 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.54%.

In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 76,899.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 639,034 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 191.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after purchasing an additional 287,062 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 22.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 657,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,947,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at about $6,924,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 10.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 987,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,493,000 after purchasing an additional 94,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.