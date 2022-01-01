PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,590 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $209,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,431,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,435,000 after purchasing an additional 353,956 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,055,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23,391.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 152,280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 720.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,966,000 after buying an additional 102,335 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,005,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of MGK opened at $260.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $257.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.97. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.84 and a twelve month high of $266.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.