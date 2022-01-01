PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $131.87 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 69,538 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Motorola Solutions worth $131,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2,235.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 44,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.15.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $271.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.60 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

