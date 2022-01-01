PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 954 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 871,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Illinois Tool Works worth $180,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $246.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.89 and a 1 year high of $248.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.65.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.13.

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

