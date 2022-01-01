Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) vs. ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Critical Analysis

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of Polar Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Polar Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Polar Power and ESS Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A ESS Tech 0 0 6 0 3.00

ESS Tech has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 122.90%. Given ESS Tech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Polar Power.

Profitability

This table compares Polar Power and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polar Power -36.96% -27.73% -21.56% ESS Tech N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Polar Power and ESS Tech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polar Power $9.03 million 5.07 -$10.87 million ($0.48) -7.46 ESS Tech N/A N/A -$3.29 million N/A N/A

ESS Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Polar Power.

Summary

ESS Tech beats Polar Power on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc.

