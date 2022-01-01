Polkamarkets (POLK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $182,952.00

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $20.44 million and $182,952.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00044108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,401,360 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

