Polychain Monsters Price Hits $6.66 on Top Exchanges (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be bought for $6.66 or 0.00014053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a total market cap of $22.69 million and $1.11 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00042445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

