Populous (PPT) Price Down 23.2% Over Last Week

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Populous coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $31.06 million and approximately $509,892.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Populous has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Populous Coin Profile

Populous (PPT) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

