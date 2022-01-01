Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $13.64.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 18,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $134,171.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin purchased 71,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $512,020.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 174,118 shares of company stock worth $1,223,673 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $804,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 245,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 79,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 62,314 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

