Poseidon Network Price Hits $0.0134 on Exchanges (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Poseidon Network has a market capitalization of $29.47 million and approximately $86,502.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poseidon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002984 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00044847 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000075 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network (QQQ) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars.

