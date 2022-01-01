Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Position Reduced by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of Post worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Post by 849.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,622,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Post during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,247,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Post by 547.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 453,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,958,000 after acquiring an additional 383,501 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Post by 4,917.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,150,000 after acquiring an additional 317,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Post by 592.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after acquiring an additional 265,052 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Post alerts:

POST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Post stock opened at $112.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.85. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.79 and a 1 year high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.