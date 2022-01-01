PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in PPG Industries by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $172.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.46. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.10 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.97.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

