Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.56

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.56 and traded as low as $2.31. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 4,289 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Its pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

