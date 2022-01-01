Private Portfolio Partners LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $122.38 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.65 and a 12 month high of $123.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.