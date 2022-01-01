PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Receives $58.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.40.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRG shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens lowered PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.
PRG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.11. 282,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.41. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.89. PROG has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $60.50.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROG by 19.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of PROG by 4.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 323,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PROG by 19.6% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 43,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG in the third quarter worth $1,411,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 0.9% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 101,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.
PROG Company Profile
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.