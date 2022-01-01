PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Receives $58.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRG shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens lowered PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

PRG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.11. 282,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.41. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.89. PROG has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $60.50.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROG by 19.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of PROG by 4.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 323,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,086 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PROG by 19.6% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 43,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG in the third quarter worth $1,411,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 0.9% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 101,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

