Project Pai Tops 1-Day Volume of $41,456.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $4.98 million and $41,456.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.24 or 0.00135601 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00011906 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,789,475,240 coins and its circulating supply is 1,586,384,439 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.