ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) is Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up 4.6% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $20,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL opened at $98.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.14. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

