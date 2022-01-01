ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Set to Split on Thursday, January 13th (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, January 13th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $166.33 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1 year low of $75.03 and a 1 year high of $183.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.45.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,728,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2,264.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 32,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.