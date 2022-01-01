ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 13th (NYSEARCA:DXD)

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DXD)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, January 13th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of DXD stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91. ProShares UltraShort Dow30 has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Get ProShares UltraShort Dow30 alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 72.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 42.4% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 60.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 45,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 17,022 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 by 113.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 81,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 43,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Dow30 during the second quarter worth about $618,000.

ProShares UltraShort Dow30 (the Fund), formerly UltraShort Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.