Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,848 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.14% of Proto Labs worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRLB. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the second quarter worth $33,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 14.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at $257,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRLB shares. Benchmark lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $51.35 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $286.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Bodor acquired 3,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Arthur R. Baker III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.21 per share, for a total transaction of $492,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

