Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 40,896 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,296,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,896 shares during the quarter. Amdocs comprises approximately 1.6% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 4.04% of Amdocs worth $400,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Amdocs by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,761 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,466 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Amdocs by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,904 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 512.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 255,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 581.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after acquiring an additional 174,750 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOX opened at $74.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.41. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

