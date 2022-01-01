Pzena Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,046,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 918,425 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $216,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,885 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,766,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,368,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,723,000 after purchasing an additional 751,051 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,386,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,310 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,514,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,377,000 after purchasing an additional 476,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

TCOM stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 74.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.82.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.