Pzena Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,699,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 501,997 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 3.17% of Ryder System worth $140,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in R. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,330,000 after purchasing an additional 876,994 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 89.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 750,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,770,000 after purchasing an additional 354,029 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter worth about $24,659,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 55.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 206,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.88. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.