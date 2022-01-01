Pzena Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,671,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,619 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Triple-S Management worth $59,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTS. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Triple-S Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,494,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Triple-S Management by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 227,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 127,828 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,534,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 56,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 716,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 38,141 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Shares of Triple-S Management stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. Triple-S Management Co. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $849.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.