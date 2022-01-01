Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,044,744 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,044,744 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 4.1% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.68% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $1,047,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $88.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.52. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $90.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on CTSH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

