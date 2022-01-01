Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for APA Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for APA in a report released on Monday, December 27th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for APA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

APA has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities raised shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.21.

APA stock opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. APA has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in APA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in APA by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in APA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in APA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in APA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.