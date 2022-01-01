Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Director Acquires $84,554.91 in Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Director Jason Lippert bought 3,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.53 per share, for a total transaction of $84,554.91. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jason Lippert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Jason Lippert purchased 5,000 shares of Quanex Building Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00.

Shares of NX stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.33 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 18.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

