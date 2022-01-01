Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) PT Lowered to $3.00

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Capital from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quhuo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ QH opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. Quhuo has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $58.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of -0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15). Quhuo had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quhuo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quhuo during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quhuo in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

