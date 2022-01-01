QuickSwap Price Up 36.1% Over Last Week (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $117.39 million and $50.82 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $358.87 or 0.00763095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00057905 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,692.94 or 0.07852607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00074066 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,006.44 or 0.99953708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00053126 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007816 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

