Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) vs. Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Head to Head Contrast

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) and Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ra Medical Systems and Hill-Rom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Medical Systems 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hill-Rom 0 5 1 0 2.17

Ra Medical Systems currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 669.23%. Hill-Rom has a consensus target price of $144.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.67%. Given Ra Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ra Medical Systems is more favorable than Hill-Rom.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Hill-Rom shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Hill-Rom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Hill-Rom’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems $4.41 million 2.49 -$36.04 million ($8.04) -0.19 Hill-Rom $3.02 billion 3.41 $248.50 million $3.72 41.92

Hill-Rom has higher revenue and earnings than Ra Medical Systems. Ra Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hill-Rom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hill-Rom has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Hill-Rom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems -813.96% -163.48% -112.51% Hill-Rom 8.23% 23.07% 8.96%

Summary

Hill-Rom beats Ra Medical Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular. The company was founded by Dean Irwin and Melissa Burstein on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions. The Front Line Care segment offers respiratory care products and sells medical diagnostic equipment and a diversified portfolio of devices. The Surgical Solutions segment supplies surgical products including tables, lights, pendants, positioning devices, various other surgical products and accessories. The company was founded by William A. Hillenbrand on August 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

