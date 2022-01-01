Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Shares Down 1.4%

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU) was down 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 17,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 68,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$31.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 16.01 and a current ratio of 16.48.

Radius Gold Company Profile (CVE:RDU)

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold and silver properties. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bald Peak Property that consists of 151 unpatented mining claims in Mineral County, Nevada, as well as 1 mineral prospecting license in Mono County, California; Holly-Banderas project located in Guatemala; and Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares, as well as Plata Verde project covering an area of 300 hectares situated in Chihuahua, Mexico.

