Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

RANJY opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Randstad has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $40.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average is $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Randstad will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

