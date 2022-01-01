Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RPD. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.53.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $117.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.74 and a 200 day moving average of $116.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.83 and a beta of 1.37. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.22 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $648,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $855,080.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,115 shares of company stock worth $12,486,644 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,384,000 after acquiring an additional 265,972 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,374,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,319,000 after acquiring an additional 25,417 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,231,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,504,000 after purchasing an additional 72,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,224,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,372,000 after purchasing an additional 68,098 shares in the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

