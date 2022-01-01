Raymond James & Associates Acquires 16,238 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,238 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.70% of SJW Group worth $13,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SJW Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in SJW Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJW opened at $73.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.18. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $166.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.41 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 5.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $160,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

