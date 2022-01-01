Raymond James & Associates Has $13.37 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,789 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of NVR worth $13,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 15,503.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,905,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of NVR by 269.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,863,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 128.1% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,208,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at about $24,220,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NVR by 46.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR opened at $5,908.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5,413.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5,151.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,885.00 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $65.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,359.25.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

