Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 47,785 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of BorgWarner worth $14,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

BWA opened at $45.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.12%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

