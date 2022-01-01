Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 47,785 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of BorgWarner worth $14,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BorgWarner by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,891,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,837,000 after purchasing an additional 365,102 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 1,086.7% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 108,665 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 173,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,536,000 after purchasing an additional 254,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWA opened at $45.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.12%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

