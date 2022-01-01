Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cintas were worth $15,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS opened at $443.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $438.57 and a 200 day moving average of $407.81. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $314.62 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Argus boosted their target price on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.89.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.