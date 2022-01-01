Raymond James & Associates Purchases 6,625 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of GoDaddy worth $14,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 220,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after buying an additional 38,685 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 63,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 886,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,820,000 after buying an additional 24,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

NYSE:GDDY opened at $84.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 64.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.90 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.54.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,168 shares of company stock worth $2,446,358 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.