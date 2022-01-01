Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,707 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Carvana were worth $15,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Carvana by 96.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Carvana by 40.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $46,548.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,757 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,933. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana stock opened at $231.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.00. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.85 and a beta of 2.31. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $194.70 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.85.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

