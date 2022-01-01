Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,707 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Carvana were worth $15,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Carvana by 9.0% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 13.6% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Carvana by 8.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 5.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Carvana by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $46,548.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,757 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,933. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVNA opened at $231.79 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $194.70 and a one year high of $376.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.24 and a 200 day moving average of $303.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.85 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.85.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

