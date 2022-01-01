Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cintas were worth $15,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $443.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $314.62 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $438.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.89.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 over the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

